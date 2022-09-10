MLC releases novel in Vizianagaram

Raghuvarma commends ARASAM for encouraging writers

K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM
September 10, 2022 22:11 IST

MLC Pakalapati Raghuvarma releasing the book, In his Footsteps, in Vizianagaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

AP Legislative Council member Pakalapati Raghuvarma released a novel, ‘In his Footsteps’, written by Poripireddy Bharat Kumar at a function organised in the city by Abhyudaya Rachayitala Sangham (ARASAM) on Saturday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that writing books and getting them published was a great challenge for authors..

He commended the organisation for encouraging writers to highlight the issues of the society in a creative manner.

ARASAM district unit president G.S. Chalam, general secretary Ratnala Balakrishna, retired professor V,C, Sudheer, associate professor of MR College A. Rajya Lakshmi and associate professor of Rajam Degree College B. Venu Gopala Rao were among those present.

