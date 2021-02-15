MLC polls in East, West Godavari districts soon

Notification to be issued on February 16

The East and West Godavari district officials and police on Monday began the exercise to conduct the MLC elections to the East and West Godavari Teachers’ Constituency, in which 17,285 voters will exercise their franchise.

As many as 9,560 voters are in East Godavari district and 7,725 voters in West Godavari district.

In a meeting held here with representatives from all political parties and officials, MLC election Returning Officer and East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said, “The MLC election notification will be issued on February 16 and nominations will be accepted till February 23 on the Collectorate campus in Kakinada.” The candidates can withdraw the nomination on or before February 26.

Polling will be conducted in the 116 polling centres in the two districts. West Godavari Joint Collector K.Venkata Ramana is the Assistant Returning Officer of the election.

East Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi and Rajamahendravaram Urban SP Shemushi Bajpayee were present. The new voters can enroll till February 23. B. Venkatesh Naidu (Congress), A. Venkata Ramana (BJP), G. Saibabu (TDP) and R. Venkata Rao (YSRCP) represented their respective parties in the meeting.