MLC elections: YSRCP supported candidate likely to be declared elected from Chittoor

February 24, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The candidate being supported by the ruling YSR Congress Party, C. Subramanyam, was all set to be declared elected in the MLC election to Chittoor local bodies constituency following the rejection of the nomination papers of independent candidate C. Dhananjayulu after scrutiny on Friday.

After issuing the notification on February 16, the Returning Officer had received two nominations on the last day of the filing of papers on February 23.

After scrutiny on Friday in the presence of election observers K. Bhaskar and K. Sasidhar, the four sets of nominations filed by the ruling party candidate were found to be valid with all required documents, while the two sets of nominations belonging to the independent candidate were rejected on the grounds of not being supported with the valid documents.

The officials said the declaration of the only candidate as elected would follow after fulfilling the procedures.