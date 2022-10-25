MLC elections: YSRCP eyeing victory with huge margin in East Rayalaseema Graduates’ constituency 

Victory of the party candidate P. Syamprasad Reddy is a ‘foregone conclusion’, says former Minister

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
October 25, 2022 20:13 IST

YSRCP leaders at a strategy meeting for the MLC elections, in Tirupati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is keen on registering a victory with a huge majority in the MLC elections to East Rayalaseema Graduates’ constituency comprising Tirupati, Nellore and Prakasam districts.

At a strategy meeting here organised by YSRCP Tirupati district president and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy on Tuesday, YSRCP observer Anil Kumar Yadav said that the victory of the party candidate P. Syamprasad Reddy was a ‘foregone conclusion’. He said that the victory margin should be huge and wanted the party to put up a united fight to ensure victory for the teacher’s constituency candidate Chandrasekhar Reddy.

Hinting at the difference between the general elections and the MLC polls, Mr. Yadav appealed to the YSRCP cadre not to lower their guard. He called upon every party worker to take part in the voter enrolment process and get as many graduates into the list as possible before the last date of November 7.

Mr. Bhaskar Reddy, along with fellow legislators B. Madhusudhan Reddy (Srikalahasti), Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah (Sullurpeta) and Koneti Adimoolam (Satyavedu), explained the importance of the party’s voice in the Legislative Council.

