ADVERTISEMENT

MLC elections will have an impact on general elections in 2024, says Somu Veerraju

March 09, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The State government is responding positively to the demands of the employees’ associations keeping in view the MLC elections, says the BJP leader

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president Somu Veerraju addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

The Graduate MLC elections will have an impact on the general elections in 2024, says Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Somu Veerraju.

“The MLC elections will also show the extent of people’s frustration on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP),” Mr. Veerraju said while addressing the media at the party office here on Thursday.

Mr. Veerraju said the government employees were in trouble ever since the YSRCP formed the government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Forget about the DA arrears, employees are not being given their salaries in time. Employees have not faced such worse situation earlier under any government. Under the YSRCP government, they have been staging protests like political parties,” he said.

The government was responding positively to the demands of the employees’ associations keeping in view the MLC elections, he observed.

The employee unions’ protest in Vijayawada in 2022 had made the government jittery, he said. “The unions should not compromise on their demands. It is the responsibility of the government to fulfil them,” he said.

Accusing the government of viewing the Endowments Department as a money-making entity, he said while the Central government was sanctioning funds for the development of temples under various schemes, the State government, instead of providing proper amenities to the devotees, was creating trouble by increasing the fares of restrooms.

Mr. Veerraju said he was optimistic about the party candidates’ victory in the MLC elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US