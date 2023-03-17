MLC elections: TDP-backed candidate secures highest number of ‘first preference’ votes in North Andhra Graduates’ constituency

March 17, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party-backed candidate Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao took the first place with 82,958 votes at the end of the eighth and final round of counting of the first preference votes in the North Andhra Graduates’ MLC constituency, at Swarna Bharathi Indoor stadium here on Friday.

The counting of the first preference votes began on Thursday evening. It continued throughout the night and ended on Friday evening.

After the elimination of invalid votes, the total votes polled were 1,89,017. The TDP-backed candidate secured 82,958 votes. He requires 94,509 votes to win the election. He fell short by 11,551 votes.

As none of the candidates have secured the full majority of 50% plus one of the total valid votes polled, the counting of ‘second preference’ votes began on Friday evening through the elimination procedure.

Mr. Chiranjeevi Rao should get at least 11,551 votes in the second preference to win the election.

At the end of the 8th round of counting of ‘first preference’ votes, Seethamraju Sudhakar of the YSR Congress Party secured 55,749 votes, trailing by 27,209 votes behind the TDP nominee.

Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) candidate Koredla Ramaprabha finished third with 35,148 votes, while the BJP nominee P.V.N. Madhav polled only 10,884 votes and was relegated to the fourth place.

Meanwhile, the TDP leaders and cadres started celebrations right from Friday afternoon in anticipation of the victory of the party nominee.

The total number of graduate voters in the six districts of North Andhra is 2,89,214, including 1,27,526 men, 73,162 women and 2 transgenders. Of them 2,00,926 had exercised their franchise in the election held on March 13.