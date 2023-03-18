HamberMenu
MLC elections have proved that people of Andhra Pradesh rejected YSRCP’s divisive politics, says Telugu Desam MP Rammohan Naidu

These elections are a referendum on the four-year rule of the YSR Congress Party, as these graduate MLC constituencies together represent 108 Assembly constituencies, says Rammohan Naidu

March 18, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Member of Parliament Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Saturday said the defeat of the YSRCP-backed contestants in the graduate MLC elections was a clear indication that the people had rejected the “divisive and violent rule of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.”

“These elections are a referendum on the four-year rule of the YSRCP, as these graduate MLC constituencies together represent 108 Assembly constituencies,” Mr. Rammohan Naidu said.

Despite the YSRCP’s attempts to “manipulate the voter list” by creating fake voters and resorting to violence, the TDP scored astonishing victories in the North Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema, considered the bastion of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“The message is clear that people are fed up with Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s misrule and want TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu to come back as Chief Minister and restore order in the State,” he said.

‘Employees harassed’

“The Chief Minister has betrayed the youth on his promise of job calendar and constitution of mega DSC. He has harassed the government employees, especially teachers, whose only fault is to seek timely payment of salary, DA arrears, PRC, and repeal of Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS),” the TDP leader said.

Mr. Rammohan Naidu said this victory in MLC elections energised the TDP cadres to work with an even stronger resolve and sweep all the 175 seats in the 2024 elections, and help the leadership rebuild Andhra Pradesh for a better future.

