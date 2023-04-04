ADVERTISEMENT

MLC election results in Andhra Pradesh have made Chief Minister nervous, says Lokesh

April 04, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh during his Yuva Galam padayatra in Anantapur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

The MLC election results have made Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy nervous and his uneasiness over the 2024 general elections is palpable, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh said while addressing a public meeting organised as a part of his Yuva Galam padayatra at Vijayanagar in Anantapur Assembly constituency on April 4 (Tuesday).

The public meeting of Mr. Lokesh saw a huge turnout of people as his Yava Galam padayatra entered Anantapur from the Rapthadu constituency. People showered flowers from their balconies on him and took photographs. Mr. Lokesh visited the Rural Development Trust office and garlanded a portrait of RDT founder Vincent Ferrer.

“The Chief Minister used to tell YSRCP MLAs that their performance would be scrutinised keenly and only those whose performances were satisfactory and winning chances were high would be given tickets. Now, his tone has changed. Going by his address to party MLAs, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy seems to be pleading with them to not desert the party,” said Mr. Lokesh

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Describing the MLC election results as a ‘mere trailer’, he said, “The film has a lot to reveal.”

He alleged that all sections of society were unhappy with the government. Cases are being foisted upon all who raised their voice against the injustice, he added. Prominent among the leaders who walked with Mr. Lokesh were former Minister Kalava Srinivasulu and former Anantapur Urban MLA Vaikuntham Prabhakar Chowdhary.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US