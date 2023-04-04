HamberMenu
MLC election results in Andhra Pradesh have made Chief Minister nervous, says Lokesh

April 04, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh during his Yuva Galam padayatra in Anantapur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

The MLC election results have made Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy nervous and his uneasiness over the 2024 general elections is palpable, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh said while addressing a public meeting organised as a part of his Yuva Galam padayatra at Vijayanagar in Anantapur Assembly constituency on April 4 (Tuesday).

The public meeting of Mr. Lokesh saw a huge turnout of people as his Yava Galam padayatra entered Anantapur from the Rapthadu constituency. People showered flowers from their balconies on him and took photographs. Mr. Lokesh visited the Rural Development Trust office and garlanded a portrait of RDT founder Vincent Ferrer.

“The Chief Minister used to tell YSRCP MLAs that their performance would be scrutinised keenly and only those whose performances were satisfactory and winning chances were high would be given tickets. Now, his tone has changed. Going by his address to party MLAs, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy seems to be pleading with them to not desert the party,” said Mr. Lokesh

Describing the MLC election results as a ‘mere trailer’, he said, “The film has a lot to reveal.”

He alleged that all sections of society were unhappy with the government. Cases are being foisted upon all who raised their voice against the injustice, he added. Prominent among the leaders who walked with Mr. Lokesh were former Minister Kalava Srinivasulu and former Anantapur Urban MLA Vaikuntham Prabhakar Chowdhary.

