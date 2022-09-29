MLC election: PDF to support Narasimha Reddy, Pothula Nagaraju

MLC K.S. Lakshmana Rao addressing a meeting in Anantapur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

The Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) on Thursday announced its candidates for the West Rayalaseema Teachers’ and Graduates’ Member of Legislative Council constituencies for which elections were scheduled in March 2023.

The voter registration process is scheduled to begin on October 1.

The PDF decided to re-nominate its MLC Kathi Narasimha Reddy as candidate from the teachers’ constituency and Pothula Nagaraju, a Congress leader from Anantapur, was selected to contest on behalf of the PDF in the West Rayalaseema Graduates’ constituency election, said Guntur-Krishna districts’ Graduates’ constituency MLC K.S. Lakshmana Rao at a meeting organised by the leaders of all supporting teacher organisations such as UTF and STF.

Speakers at the meeting called upon the people of these constituencies to support the PDF candidates to save the schools in the public domain and protect the working conditions of the teachers in the government sector.

“The Statute written by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar is being blatantly violated and the PDF is committed to protecting it,” he said. The PDF currently has five members in the Council.

Communist leader Gafoor, former MLC M. Geyanand, Mr. Narasimha Reddy, and Mr. Nagaraju were present.