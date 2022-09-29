MLC election: PDF to support Narasimha Reddy, Pothula Nagaraju

Ramesh Susarla ANANTAPUR
September 29, 2022 21:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

MLC K.S. Lakshmana Rao addressing a meeting in Anantapur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

ADVERTISEMENT

The Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) on Thursday announced its candidates for the West Rayalaseema Teachers’ and Graduates’ Member of Legislative Council constituencies for which elections were scheduled in March 2023.

The voter registration process is scheduled to begin on October 1.

The PDF decided to re-nominate its MLC Kathi Narasimha Reddy as candidate from the teachers’ constituency and Pothula Nagaraju, a Congress leader from Anantapur, was selected to contest on behalf of the PDF in the West Rayalaseema Graduates’ constituency election, said Guntur-Krishna districts’ Graduates’ constituency MLC K.S. Lakshmana Rao at a meeting organised by the leaders of all supporting teacher organisations such as UTF and STF.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speakers at the meeting called upon the people of these constituencies to support the PDF candidates to save the schools in the public domain and protect the working conditions of the teachers in the government sector.

“The Statute written by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar is being blatantly violated and the PDF is committed to protecting it,” he said. The PDF currently has five members in the Council.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Communist leader Gafoor, former MLC M. Geyanand, Mr. Narasimha Reddy, and Mr. Nagaraju were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app