ADVERTISEMENT

MLC election offered opportunity to show dissatisfaction against government: former Minister

March 13, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister Kondru Muralimohan after casting his vote at Rajam in Vizianagaram district on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Former Minister Kondru Muralimohan on Monday said the graduate MLC election provided a great opportunity for the unemployed, teachers and government employees to express their dissatisfaction over the ‘‘poor administration” by the Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy government. Speaking to media after casting his vote in Rajam, he said none was happy with the incumbent government as it could not ensure development in the last four years.

“In the absence of economic and industrial activity, new jobs were not created in the State. The government failed to fill two lakh vacancies; it has led to uproar among the youth,” he said, adding that teachers and employees, fed up with continuous harassment, also used this election to teach a lesson to the government. He hoped that TDP MLC candidate Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao would win the election with a thumping majority.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US