MLC election offered opportunity to show dissatisfaction against government: former Minister

March 13, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Former Minister Kondru Muralimohan on Monday said the graduate MLC election provided a great opportunity for the unemployed, teachers and government employees to express their dissatisfaction over the ‘‘poor administration” by the Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy government. Speaking to media after casting his vote in Rajam, he said none was happy with the incumbent government as it could not ensure development in the last four years.

“In the absence of economic and industrial activity, new jobs were not created in the State. The government failed to fill two lakh vacancies; it has led to uproar among the youth,” he said, adding that teachers and employees, fed up with continuous harassment, also used this election to teach a lesson to the government. He hoped that TDP MLC candidate Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao would win the election with a thumping majority.