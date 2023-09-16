MLC demands filling up of vacant teacher posts in government schools

September 16, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Member of the Legislative Council from Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) K.S. Lakshmana Rao on Saturday demanded immediate steps to fill the vacant teacher posts in the government schools in the State.

Participating in the ‘Sangharshana Cycle Yatra’ by activists of the Student Federation of India (SFI), which entered the 10th day, Mr. Lakshmana Rao urged the government to establish a government degree college in every constituency and a junior college in mandal headquarters across the State. SFI volunteers visited schools and colleges in the Vijayawada East constituency and interacted with the students for a firsthand account of the problems faced by them.

Student leaders from the federation demanded release of adequate funds for construction of own buildings for welfare hostels, increase in mess charges being paid to the inmates of welfare hostels, release of the pending cosmetic charges and conduct of medical camps for students at regular intervals. They also demanded supply of textbooks to students in all junior colleges in the State.

SFI district secretary Venkateswara Rao referred to the hike in bus pass charges and demanded free passes to students. His other demands included repeal of G.O. 77, effective implementation of Vidya Deevena scheme and improvement of basic infrastructure in degree colleges.

SFI State committee member M. Someswara Rao, district president G. Gopi Naik, DYFI district president P. Krishna and other leaders took part in the yatra.