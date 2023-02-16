HamberMenu
MLC candidate Rayapati Jagadeesh promises fair deal for village secretariat staff

February 16, 2023 02:47 am | Updated 02:47 am IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau
MLC candidate Rayapatti Jagadeesh interacting with the village and ward Secretariat staff in Ongole on Wednesday.

MLC candidate Rayapatti Jagadeesh interacting with the village and ward Secretariat staff in Ongole on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Andhra Pradesh Students Joint Action Committee President Rayapati Jagadeesh, the MLC candidate from East Rayalaseema Graduates constituency projected by the student unions in the region, has promised to strive for the setting up of an Ambedkar Cooperative Bank to ensure interest-free loans to the downtrodden people including village and ward volunteers.

Canvassing for votes among the village secretariat staff here on Wednesday, he said he very well understood their hardships. They deserved health cards and social security benefits, he said.

Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers Association State President Bandi Srinivasa Rao extended support to Mr. Jagadeesh when the latter called on him and sought the support of government employees, who were now in dire straits following the denial of pay on time and a decent pay hike.

