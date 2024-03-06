MLC calls for financial literacy to empower women

March 06, 2024 03:11 am | Updated 03:11 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Financial literacy can go a long way in empowering women, as it would help them make independent decisions, said Member of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council K.S. Lakshmana Rao.

Addressing the inaugural session of a week-long celebration of International Women’s Day by the Women’s Cell of Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology (ALIET), in collaboration with a local NGO called Step Ahead for Equality (SAFE) on the college campus on Tuesday, the MLC said economic independence would help women unlock their true potential.

Competitions were organised in essay writing and powerpoint presentations on the theme of ‘Empowering Voices: Financial Literacy for Women’s Economic Empowerment’.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged students to become agents of change contributing to the cause of gender equality and collectively dismantling systematic barriers for the creation of a more inclusive and equitable society.

Founder of STEP G. Jyothsna called for concerted efforts to promote gender equality and to foster a culture of inclusivity. She said given the right platform, women would excel in all spheres of life, including business, politics, sports, entertainment, literature and technology.

College director B. Joji Reddy, principal O. Mahesh, assistant director D. Balaswamy, coordinator of the Women’s Cell V. Anantha Lakshmi and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT