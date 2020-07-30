MLC by-election on August 24

VIJAYAWADA

30 July 2020 23:32 IST

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the by-election for the vacancy in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council caused by the resignation of Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao.

The date of polling is August 24 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the votes will be counted the same day at 5 p.m., according to a press release by the Chief Electoral Officer of A.P.

The notification will be issued on August 6 and the last date for filing the nominations is August 13. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on August 14 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is August 17.

Advertising

Advertising