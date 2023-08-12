MLC blames Naidu for cost overrun of irrigation projects in Vizianagaram district

August 12, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

YSRCP MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu on Saturday alleged that the former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was responsible for the non-completion of the irrigation projects in Vizianagaram, as he had not allocated sufficient funds during his 14-year regime.

Reacting to Mr. Naidu’s recent visit to the irrigation projects sites, Dr. Suresh Babu said that Mr. Naidu had no moral right to visit those places since 80% of the Thotapalli works were done only by YSRCP government. The previous TDP government was responsible for the escalation of the cost of every project including Thotapalli, Jhanjavati, and Tarakaramateertha Sagar, he said.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had positively responded when we brought the irrigation issues of Vizianagaram district to his notice. Apart from taking care of the irrigation projects, the government is providing dedicated water supply for the airport under construction and the newly constructed government medical hospital. There is no water scarcity for Vizianagaram city in summer also due to adequate supply from the Thotapalli and other projects,” he said.

