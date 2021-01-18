MLC aspirant promises to work for repeal of CPS

VIJAYAWADA

18 January 2021 06:26 IST

Venkata Mallikarjuna Rao contesting polls with STU support

P. Venkata Mallikarjuna Rao, the State Teachers’ Union (STU)-backed MLC candidate from Krishna-Guntur teacher constituency in the ensuing elections to the Legislative Council in March, said on Sunday said that besides working to find solutions to the problems faced by the teachers, he would work for revocation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

Mr. Rao said through the junior college he had established in Guntur, he extended education facility to scores of students and worked as a visiting faculty in many degree, MBA and MCA colleges.

