MLC Appireddy warns of vigilance inquiry into GMC contracts if delays continue

April 29, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - GUNTUR

Expressing displeasure over delays in the completion of development works in Guntur Municipal Corporation limits, MLC Lella Appireddy on Saturday warned contractors that he would suggest to the government a vigilance inquiry into the matter.

He, along with Guntur West MLA Maddali Giri, MLC Chandragiri Yesuratnam and Guntur Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, held a meeting with GMC contractors at his office and enquired about the progress of the work.

On learning that the projects, which were supposed to be completed by now, got delayed, Mr. Appireddy warned that the government would take appropriate action against them if they would not change their attitude. On contractors taking up multiple works, he suggested that the contractors either leave the contracts or complete them as soon as possible.

