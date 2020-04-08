MLAs work towards improving immunity, hygiene of their people

Legislators in the Chittoor district have now shifted their focus from providing essential commodities to ensure sustenance to improving immunity and hygiene of a person to protect self from acquiring the infection.

To strengthen immunity, Srikalahasti legislator Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy distributed two tonnes of chicken and lakhs of eggs to meet the nutritional needs of his constituents.

“With most of Srikalahasti town declared red zone, it is important to ensure that the people get enough immunity boosters,” said Mr. Reddy, while distributing one kg of chicken and ten eggs per household in Yerpedu today.

After distributing 3 lakh hand sanitiser bottles and 50 tonnes of bleaching powder across his Chandragiri constituency at the launch of the lockdown, TUDA Chairman and government whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy gave away 4 lakh face masks on Wednesday.

Each of the 1.42 lakh households in the constituency, in addition to the 14,000 households in the new housing colonies around Tirupati, will be given two pieces for the benefit of those going out to buy groceries.

“Half of the masks prepared by Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas(DWCRA) teams was procured through District Rural Development Agencies(DRDA) and the remaining from companies,” said Mr. Bhaskar Reddy, while supervising their distribution to mandal and panchayat offices. Every mask is accompanied by a pamphlet on its usage.

In Kadapa, Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan formally flagged off vehicles carrying groceries, in an initiative by the ITC company to home-deliver them in the areas marked as red zones. The company had come forward to deliver its products free of cost to all localities in the city.