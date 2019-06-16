MLAs urge Collector to tackle issues in Agency areas

Araku MLA Chetti Phalguna and Paderu MLA K. Bhagya Lakshmi requested Collector V. Vinay Chand to improve medical and road facilities in the Agency areas of Visakhapatnam district.

Both the MLAs met the new Collector and congratulated him at the District Collectorate in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The MLAs informed the Collector that even now, a number of villages in the Agency lack proper drinking water facilities. They explained how tribals are deprived of basic needs due to lack of road connectivity. Mr. Phalguna requested Vinay Chand to set up public toilets in Araku Valley, where a number of tourists arrive throughout the year. They also urged the Collector to provide proper medical facilities in the region by deputing staff to Agency hospitals.

Responding positively to their requests, Mr. Vinay Chand said that a 50-bed hospital has already been sanctioned at Munchingput.

Araku MLA visits KGH

After the meeting, Mr. Phalguna visited King George Hospital here on Saturday. He met tribals being treated in the hospital and enquired about the services provided at the hospital. Later, he met KGH Superintendent L. Arjuna, and requested better services for tribals coming from the Agency to KGH.