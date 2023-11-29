HamberMenu
MLA’s support to unabated land grabbing in Markapur, alleges expelled YSRCP leader

Suryaprakash Reddy claims that online land records pf large tracts of land were being tampered with at the behest of K. Krishnamohan Reddy, the brother MLA K. Nagarjuna Reddy

November 29, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - ONGOLE

S Murali
S. Murali

Ousted YSR Congress Party leader P. Suryaprakash Reddy has threatened to expose the land encroachments that happened in Markapur allegedly at the behest of K. Krishnamohan Reddy, the brother of Markapur MLA K. Nagarjuna Reddy.

“I will expose all illegal activities going on in the town with the support of the MLA, ignoring the threats issued to me”P. Suryaprakash ReddyExpelled YSRCP leader

Addressing the media in Markapur on Wednesday, he alleged that the online land records had been tampered with, and large tracts of land belonging to gullible people were usurped in and around Markapur. “I will expose all illegal activities going on in the town with the support of the MLA, ignoring the threats issued to me,” said Mr. Suryaprakash Reddy.

It may be noted that the Prakasam district administration had set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the wake of instances of land grabbing by erring realtors with fake land title documents coming to light.

