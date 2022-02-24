MLAs should resign to protest govt.’s district reorganisation plan: samiti

Protests continue in Prakasam against proposed division of the district

Protests continued on Wednesday in different towns against the proposed division of Prakasam district.

Activists of opposition parties observed relay fast for the 15th day at Markapur town demanding creation of new district with five Assembly segments in western Prakasam as the State government made it clear to go ahead with reorganisation of districts in April.

Addressing the activists, Markapur District Sadana Samiti(MDSS) convener Sk. Saida pressed for the resignation of the YSR Congress Party MLAs representing Kanigiri, Darsi, Markapur, Yerragondapalem and Giddalur to their posts to exert pressure on the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to concede their longstanding demand of the people of western Prakasam. The MDSS would ensure their reelection if they put in their papers, he promised. Teachers of private educational institutions extended their support to the stir.

Similar protests were organised in Cumbum and Yerragondapalem also for carving a new Markapur-headquartered district out of Prakasam district.

In Kandukur, the activists led by former MLA Divi Sivaram staged a protest against merger of the Kandukur Assembly segment with SPSR Nellore district and demanded continued retention of the Kandukur revenue division with Prakasam district only.