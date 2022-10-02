MLAs resume Gadapa Gadapaku programme in Vizianagaram district

It was halted briefly due to Assembly session and rains

K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM:
October 02, 2022 21:49 IST

S.Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao meeting people during the Gadapa Gadapaku YSR Government programme at Sitarampuram village in Vizianagaram district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Many legislators have resumed the Gadapa Gadapaku YSR Government programme in the district after a break due to recent Assembly session, rains and other issues.

Sringavarapu Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao, Bobbili MLA Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu, Nellimarla legislator Baddukonda Appla Naidu and others have been visiting households under the programme to highlight the achievements and welfare schemes of the YSRCP government.

In spite of rain, Mr. Srinivasa Rao continued the door-to-door visits at Sitarampuram village of L.Kota mandal. He said that the YSRCP had consolidated its vote bank among all sections of the society with the perfect implementation of welfare schemes to benefit each and every family. He said that people would not trust former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as he had ignored development and welfare during his tenure.

