MLA’s PA held under IT Act

Chitikina Sandeep, personal assistant to Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA G. Butchayya Chowdary, was arrested in connection with a fake campaign on social networking sites over an alleged attack on a Hindu temple in the State.

Rajamahendravaram East Zone DSP K. Lakshmana Reddy said Sandeep was arrested on Tuesday in a case registered against him on September 12, 2020, for launching a fake campaign on an attack on Hindu temple.

He was produced before a local court on Tuesday and sent to Judicial custody. The investigation is on.