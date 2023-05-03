ADVERTISEMENT

MLAs, MPs of Rayalaseema must bring pressure on govt. to set up KRMB offices in Kurnool, says Saguneeti Sadhana Samiti

May 03, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - NANDYAL

Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samiti welcomed State government’s move to set up Andhra Pradesh State Electricity Regulatory Board office in Kurnool

Ramesh Susarla
Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samiti president Bojja Dasaratharami Reddy. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 

The president of Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samiti Bojja Dasaratharami Reddy on Wednesday said that the Andhra Pradesh State government had issued an order on April 25 to set up the office of the Andhra Pradesh State Electricity Regulatory Board (APERB) in Kurnool and reiterated that the Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samiti welcomes the decision.

He wanted the MLAs and MPs from the Rayalaseema to put pressure on State Government to shift the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) office also to Kurnool immediately.

He, however, criticized the public representatives of the ruling party for not welcoming such a good move by the government. “The MLAs and MPs of Rayalaseema region did not respond to the news that the government had spent ₹5 crore to construct the office of the APERB in Visakhapatnam”, he said.

Mr. Dasarathrami Reddy criticised the chairmen of APERB and KRMB for their lack of interest in serving the targetted regions and for only wanting to “sit in a swanky office in a large city like Visakhapatnam.”

“Will the office of APERB be set up in Kurnool, or will the residents of Rayalaseema continue to be paraded in the palanquin of hopes?” he questioned the government.

In this context, he demanded the Rayalaseema public representatives respond immediately on the issue and put pressure on the government to establish the KRMB office in Kurnool.

