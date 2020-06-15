MLAs, MLCs advised to stick to COVID protocol

The Ministers, MLAs and MLCs attending the Legislative Council and Assembly sessions beginning June 16 have been asked to follow the physical distancing norm and not to bring their staff along with them.

According to a press release, steps for preventing the possible spread of COVID-19 have been taken, and all the participants are supposed to follow the instructions.

Entry into the Legislature Complex will be restricted in compliance with the lockdown guidelines issued by the Central and State governments.

The people’s representatives should have passes for their vehicles, each one of which will be checked. Persons not possessing valid identity cards will not be allowed.

Besides, gunmen will also be confined to the outer precincts of the Legislature Complex. There will be no permission for the visitors.

Protests in any form are prohibited, and the members of both the Council and the Assembly are barred from carrying placards or other material into the House.