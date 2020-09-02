MLA’s kin among two held for ‘smuggling’ sand

KADAPA

02 September 2020 23:06 IST

‘Sand was being transported without valid bills’

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials have arrested two people, including Surendranath Reddy, cousin brother of YSRCP MLA from Jammalamadugu M. Sudheer Reddy, recently on charges of smuggling sand.

The SEB officials intercepted a vehicle laden with sand allegedly mined in violation of law last weekend and arrested Surendranath Reddy, a sand contractor and Y. Venkatramana, a tipper owner. Venkatramana was driving the vehicle.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (SEB) K. Chakravarthy, the vehicle was seized and the driver arrested on charge of transporting sand without valid bills. Sand reach owner Surendranath Reddy was also arrested on charge of complicity.

The Proddatur Rural Police have registered a case and investigation is on.