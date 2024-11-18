MLAs demand action against Aurobindo Pharma over ‘lapses’ in functioning of 108 ,104 emergency services

Several members of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly demanded action against Aurobindo Pharma Foundation over what they alleged was a multitude of irregularities in the providing of emergency 104 and 108 services in the State during the YSRCP government’s tenure.

Medical and Health Minister Satya Kumar on Monday said that the State government would look into the possibility of conducting an inquiry into the alleged irregularities. He was responding to a calling attention motion moved by TDP MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, who had alleged that several lives were lost due to Aurobindo Pharma’s failure to move critically-ill patients to hospitals on time, particularly during the Golden Hour. Hundreds of crores of rupees were also looted, Mr. Chandramohan Reddy had alleged.

Mr. Chandramohan Reddy, citing reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), alleged that Aurobindo Group has been involved in massive irregularities under the guise of providing emergency ambulance services. “During the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government regime, ambulances failed to provide emergency services to 18 lakh people who needed medical attention. The CAG report pointed out that 17.8 lakh people out of the 34 lakh patients did not receive assistance during the critical Golden Hour. The CAG found that 61% of ambulances were lacking salines and first-aid supplies,” he said.

“Take action against Aurobindo, which is linked to V. Vijaya Sai Reddy’s son-in-law, for showing false records. Although Aurobindo was running 430 ambulances, they falsely claimed to be operating 720,” he said, and asked why the law was not enforced regarding ambulances during the previous government and demanded strict action against the company for endangering people’s lives.

Mr. Satya Kumar Yadav said that the government had already made payments of ₹600 crore to Aurobindo and that over ₹800 crore was pending. The State government, between 2020-21 to 2024-25, has paid ₹677,81,01,291 (₹677 crore) to Aurobindo. The government also imposed a penalty for service deficiency during the same period. The penalty was ₹37,65,47,905, (₹37 crore), he said.

The Minister added that Aurobindo had violated the agreement that it had entered into with the government on ambulance services. The government would clear the dues to the company only after assessing the irregularities, he said.

Earlier, MLAs sought to know whether Aurobindo would be liable to be scrutinised for violating the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), in light of its entering into a partnership with South Central Ambulance Services NHS Foundation Trust, UK-SCAS.