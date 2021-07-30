Andhra Pradesh

MLA’s daughter elected as Vizianagaram Deputy Mayor

New Deputy Mayor Kolagatla Sravani receiving the election certificate from Joint Collector G.C. Kishore Kumar in the Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation office on Friday.  

Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy’s daughter and 29th division corporator Kolagatla Sravani on Friday was unanimously elected as the Deputy Mayor in the council meeting held in the Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation. YSRCP 14th division corporator S.V.V. Rajesh proposed her name and it was supported by 23rd division corporator Kedarasetti Sitarama Murthy. Joint Collector G.C.Kishore Kumar, who conducted the election, handed over the certificate of election to Ms. Sravani. Mayor Vempadapu Vijayalakshmi and several corporators and the YSRCP leaders greeted Ms. Sravani on the occasion.


