MLAs celebrate Jagan’s birthday on a grand scale

December 21, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The YSRCP legislators of various constituencies vied to celebrate the birthday of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on December 21 (Thursday) on a grand scale, drawing public attention.

Srikalahasthi

At Srikalahasti, MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy presented pushcarts to 120 street vendors, earning a living by selling sundry items around the Srikalahastheeswara Swamy temple.

In a bid to reach out to the various social groups, the MLA, along with MLC Cipai Subramanyam, presented a conch and a bronze bell to members of the Jangama community, saloon kits to those of the Nayee Brahmin community and tailoring kit to tailors. Several roadside vendors were given huge umbrellas that provide shade in the sun.

Tirupati

Tirupati MLA and TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy cut a huge cake in the midst of party followers at APSRTC Junction and organised free food for the poor and a blood donation camp on the occasion. Mayor R. Sireesha cut a cake at the Municipal Corporation, Tirupati office.

Tirupati Urban Development Authority Chairman C. Mohith Reddy distributed tabs to students of Chandragiri and Pakala Government High Schools, saying it was part of Jagan’s endeavour to develop State-run schools on par with private schools.

Followers of Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy performed a special prayer, ‘archana’, in the name of Jagan at the famed Subramanya Swamy temple in Ootlavaripalli of Pakala mandal. He prayed for the Chief Minister’s well-being. Mr. Mohith launched developmental works worth ₹59 lakh at the temple.

Kurnool

In Kurnool, former MLA S.V. Mohan Reddy and Kurnool District Cooperative Central (KDCC) Bank Chairperson S.V. Vijaya Manohari led a rally of party activists from Raj Vihar Centre to Kondareddy Buruju and performed ‘milk bath’ to Jagan’s cutout.