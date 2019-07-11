Andhra Pradesh

MLA urges Collector to take action

Karanam Dharmasri

Karanam Dharmasri

‘Mining rampant in catchment area’

Chodavaram MLA Karanam Dharmasri met District Collector Vinay Chand on Wednesday and took the issue of alleged illegal mining in the catchment area of Kalyana Lova in Ravikamatham mandal in Visakhapatnam district.

Submitting a written representation, Mr. Dharmasri pointed out that despite the Irrigation Department categorically informing the authorities concerned that NOC was not issued to the mining companies, mining was rampant in the catchment area of the dam.

Later speaking to The Hindu, he said that mining will affect the green cover in the catchment area, which will lead to sedimentation of the dam. “The mining will also affect the dam’s safety. And we have requested the District Collector to take immediate action and stop the illegal mining,” he said.

The MLA met the District Collector after social activists, farmers and tribals living in villages near the dam, represented the case to him.

Andhra Pradesh
