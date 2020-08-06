MLA to build temple for CM Jagan in West Godavari

Gopalapuram legislator performs bhoomipuja at Rajampalem

An MLA has decided to show his love and affection towards Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy by constructing a temple for him.

The legislator of Gopalapuram Assembly Constituency, Talari Venkat Rao, performed the ground-breaking ceremony at Rajampalem village on Wednesday.

The MLA said he, along with a local YSRCP leader, Kurukuru Nageswara Rao, were constructing the temple in five cents of land.

The “Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy Temple” was being constructed to express their gratitude to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy who was taking up many welfare programmes for people, he told The Hindu on Thursday.

“Former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajashekara Reddy won a place in the hearts of crores of people by introducing Arogyasri, fee reimbursement, housing and other schemes. Now his son Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is launching many welfare schemes for children, women and the poor in the State,” said Mr. Venkat Rao.

A group of YSRCP leaders had proposed the idea, he said.

‘First time in State’

“Fans of many film personalities constructed temples in Tamil Nadu and other States. We want to construct a temple for a Chief Minister for the first time in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Statues of the late Rajashekara Reddy and Jagan Mohan Reddy would be installed in the temple.

“The temple will have carvings depicting Nadu-Nedu, Goru Mudda, Amma Vodi, Jagananna Cheyuta and other schemes and highlights of the YSRCP government,” the MLA said.

The temple would be completed in a few months.