MLA tests positive for COVID-19

KAKINADA

20 April 2021 23:10 IST

Rajanagaram MLA and Andhra Pradesh State Kapu Corporation Chairman Jakkampudi Raja has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video message to the YSRCP cadre, Mr. Raja’s mother, Rajya Lakshmi, said, “My son had tested positive for the virus after his return from the campaign for the Tirupati byelection. His health condition is stable, and he is recovering at a private hospital in Rajamahendravaram.”

