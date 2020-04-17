Andhra Pradesh

MLA tests negative for COVID-19

‘Being in quarantine not a social stigma’

MLA Abdul Hafeez Khan Mohammed tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday.

After the announcement of the laboratory result, Mr. Hafeez Khan, in a written appeal to the people, asked them to stop spreading rumours about the spread of the disease as it would create panic.

The MLA, who had gone to a quarantine centre, was advised to be in home quarantine and get tested for COVID19.

“During this period of self-quarantine based on the advice of the district Collector and medical officers, I stayed put at home. My sample tested negative,” he said.

“Remaining in quarantine and getting tested is not a social stigma. It does lower the dignity of people. Hence, all those who have gone to the K.M. Hospitals between March 20 and April 12 must voluntarily contact the district administration and get themselves screened to avoid further complications,” he appealed.

