MLA takes stock as low-lying areas get inundated in Kurnool

As the water level in Hundri river reached 42,000 cusecs in the early hours of Sunday inundating some of the low-lying areas, municipal officials alerted people to be prepared to shift to higher locations if the flow increased further.

However, with the quantum of rainfall reducing on Saturday night, the flow in the river came down to 23,480 cusecs by Sunday afternoon. Kurnool MLA Abdul Hafeez Khan visited all low-lying areas in the city along the Hundri river and enquired about the condition of the people and houses on Sunday morning and promised them all possible help to overcome the crisis.

He said hutments along the river, from Bhudwarpeta to Joharpuram and Bapuji Nagar to Jammi Chettu, regularly faced the problem. A retaining wall was essential to prevent inundation, but there were no funds to take up the project due to diversion of money during the rule of Telugu Desam Party, he alleged. “I will take up the issue with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and ensure that the wall is constructed,” Mr. Hafeez Khan said.

Hitting out at TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, the MLA said: “Just by saying he was the Chief Minister for 14 years does not help in any way, he should tell people what tangible development he had brought to Kurnool.”

Meanwhile, District Collector G. Veerapandian said the officials kept a watch on the water flow overnight and a review on the flood situation will be done by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath here on Monday. The Minister will also review the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the steps being taken to tackle it.