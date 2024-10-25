GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MLA Sunitha urges Collector to extend support to flood victims

The cost of repairs to the embankment are likely to be around ₹50 lakh, the MLA said

Published - October 25, 2024 05:19 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI (SRI SATHYA SAI DISTRICT)

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

MLA Paritala Sunitha urged District Collector T.S. Chetan to extend financial assistance to the people who lost their homes due to the recent flash floods in the Raptadu Assembly constituency.

On Friday, the Collector, along with the MLA inspected the damaged embankment of a tank in Kanganaapalli mandal which submerged farms in the vicinity. They also interacted with villagers and farmers to gather detailed information regarding the extent of the damage.

Ms. Sunitha sought the Collector to allocate funds for necessary repairs, estimating that costs could reach up to ₹50 lakh for the restoration of the Kanaganapalli pond. She said that flooding caused substantial losses to farmers, affecting thousands of acres of crops in the Raptadu constituency. She urged the Collector to take steps to secure compensation for the affected individuals at the earliest.

The Collector recalled that Kanaganapalli mandal experienced 188 mm of rainfall, which contributed to the overflowing of the tank and flooding of the fields downstream. The Collector assured that appropriate directions would be issued to the Irrigation department officials to facilitate repairs and that measures would be implemented to ensure a permanent solution. Senior officials of the Revenue, Irrigation, and Agriculture departments were present.

