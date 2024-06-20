ADVERTISEMENT

MLA stresses need for collaboration between government hospital doctors and Apollo Hospitals

Published - June 20, 2024 06:53 pm IST - CHITTOOR

I pledge to work closely with government doctors and Apollo management to bring about improvements and have set a deadline for assessing the monthly progress, he says

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

MLA G. Jagan Mohan interacting with a patient during his visit to the district government hospital in Chittoor on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chittoor MLA Gurjala Jagan Mohan, on Thursday, visited the district government hospital here to assess the medical services provided.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the visit, the MLA interacted with the patients and the medical and paramedical staff. He emphasised the need for collaboration between the doctors of the government teaching hospital and Apollo Hospital management to improve the quality of medical services provided to the public.

He stressed the need to provide excellent medical care in the emergency department, make all the medicines available, improve patient care in different wards, and better management of hospital resources.

“After receiving public feedback during the election campaign, I have visited the hospital to ensure the best medical services are provided here. I pledge to work closely with government doctors and Apollo management to bring about improvements and have set a deadline for assessing the monthly progress,” the MLA said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Jagan Mohan said the initiative involved local leaders and hospital staff as well. He said that if necessary improvements were not seen within the set timeframe, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would be informed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US