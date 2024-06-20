MLA stresses need for collaboration between government hospital doctors and Apollo Hospitals

Chittoor MLA Gurjala Jagan Mohan, on Thursday, visited the district government hospital here to assess the medical services provided.

During the visit, the MLA interacted with the patients and the medical and paramedical staff. He emphasised the need for collaboration between the doctors of the government teaching hospital and Apollo Hospital management to improve the quality of medical services provided to the public.

He stressed the need to provide excellent medical care in the emergency department, make all the medicines available, improve patient care in different wards, and better management of hospital resources.

“After receiving public feedback during the election campaign, I have visited the hospital to ensure the best medical services are provided here. I pledge to work closely with government doctors and Apollo management to bring about improvements and have set a deadline for assessing the monthly progress,” the MLA said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan said the initiative involved local leaders and hospital staff as well. He said that if necessary improvements were not seen within the set timeframe, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would be informed.

