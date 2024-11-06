MLA Srinivasulu flays YSRCP regime for pothole-ridden roads in Tirupati

Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu on Wednesday flayed the former YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime for its alleged inaction in repairing the pothole-ridden roads in the city.

Mr. Srinivasulu flagged off three new buses at the APSRTC central bus station in Tirupati on Wednesday, along with Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) former chairman G. Narasimha Yadav and Jana Sena Party (JSP) district convener P. Hariprasad.

Two buses are to be plied on the Tirupati-Kanipakam route and one on Tirupati-Satyavedu route. With this the number of buses to Kanipakam has increased to 16 and the ‘Palle Velugu’ service to Satyavedu has risen from one to two.

Mr. Srinivasulu said that the badly-managed roads, ridden with potholes, had severely damaged the RTC fleet and brought down the life span of the buses as well as posed risks to motorists and pedestrians. The MLA further said that the three buses would help the RTC reach out to the pilgrims visiting the places of worship in the undivided Chittoor district.

Tirupati District Public Transport Officer M. Jagadeesh and depot manager T. Balaji were among those present.

