 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MLA Srinivasulu flays YSRCP regime for pothole-ridden roads in Tirupati

Arani Srinivasulu flags off three new buses, two buses to Kanipakam and one to Satyavedu

Published - November 06, 2024 08:20 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
MLA Arani Srinivasulu flagging off a bus at APSRTC Central Bus Station in Tirupati on Wednesday.

MLA Arani Srinivasulu flagging off a bus at APSRTC Central Bus Station in Tirupati on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu on Wednesday flayed the former YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime for its alleged inaction in repairing the pothole-ridden roads in the city.

Mr. Srinivasulu flagged off three new buses at the APSRTC central bus station in Tirupati on Wednesday, along with Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) former chairman G. Narasimha Yadav and Jana Sena Party (JSP) district convener P. Hariprasad.

Two buses are to be plied on the Tirupati-Kanipakam route and one on Tirupati-Satyavedu route. With this the number of buses to Kanipakam has increased to 16 and the ‘Palle Velugu’ service to Satyavedu has risen from one to two.

Mr. Srinivasulu said that the badly-managed roads, ridden with potholes, had severely damaged the RTC fleet and brought down the life span of the buses as well as posed risks to motorists and pedestrians. The MLA further said that the three buses would help the RTC reach out to the pilgrims visiting the places of worship in the undivided Chittoor district.

Tirupati District Public Transport Officer M. Jagadeesh and depot manager T. Balaji were among those present.

Published - November 06, 2024 08:20 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.