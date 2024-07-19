GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MLA seeks vigilance probe into Srikalahastheeswara temple ‘irregularities’

Published - July 19, 2024 07:42 am IST - SRIKALAHASTI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Venkata Sudheer Reddy has requested the State government to initiate a probe by the Vigilance and Enforcement Department into the irregularities allegedly to have taken place during the erstwhile YSRCP regime in the famous Srikalahastheeswara Swamy Devasthanams.

The plea comes in the wake of a V&E probe launched by the TDP government into similar charges in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The accusations include graft in procurement of various commodities required for the temple in its daily rituals, misappropriation of funds in various forms and violation of protocol and undue priority accorded in Darshan avenues, understandably for a consideration.

Mr. Sudheer Reddy got several employees transferred and cancelled the tenders allotted during the previous YSRCP dispensation, to set things right.

“The action was taken based on complaints received from the devotees on a section of employees. We are committed to restoring people’s faith in the world-famous temple, which stands for truth and justice,” Mr. Sudheer told The Hindu.

Next in his plan of action is the spate of land-grabbing allegations against the leaders of the then-ruling party between 2019 and 2024. He announced to deal with the menace of land grabbing and encroachment with an iron fist.

