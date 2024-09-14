GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Halt Vizag-Durg Vande Bharat express at Parvatipuram, MLA urges Minister

Published - September 14, 2024 06:59 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Parvatipuram MLA Bonela Vijayachandra on Saturday urged Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna to halt the new Visakhapatnam-Durg Vande Bharat Express at Parvatipuram. He met the Minister in Bengaluru and told him that Parvatipuram was an important junction, district headquarters and business hub. Mr. Vijayachandra said hundreds of traders and others travel to Durg in Chhattisgarh on business and other needs and a halt would help them greatly. Mr. Vijayachandra hoped that the Centre would respond positively to his request, which would also bring the railways more revenue as more people would travel on the train.

