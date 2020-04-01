MLA reaches out to migrant workers

Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy has reached out to migrant workers from Bihar and Odisha, who are now stranded due to the prevailing lockdown at the Srikalahasti Pipes Factory in Rachagunneri village.
The legislator bought gunny bags full of wheat flour, rice, potatoes and tomatoes for the migrant families, who number around 1,500 persons in all. “The workers get daily wages only when the factory functions. In the absence of work, they are not only not allowed to go home, but are forced to starve due to lack of wages”, Mr. Reddy said. He also promised to talk to the company and strive to get them wages for the lockdown period too.
