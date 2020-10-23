MLA presents silk ‘vastrams’ to goddess on behalf of TTD

I prayed to the deity to bless the people of State: Parthasaradhy

Goddess Kanaka Durga, the presiding deity of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri hill, was adorned in Sri Lalita Tripura Sundari Devi alankaram on Thursday, as part of the ongoing Dasara festivities.

Penamaluru MLA Kolusu Parthasaradhy, presented silk robes to the deity on behalf of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Amidst chants of Vedic mantras, the Minister walked carrying on his head the sacred offering of ‘pasupu, kumkuma and tambulam’ and presented it to the goddess in the sanctum sanctorum.

Later, speaking to the media, the MLA said the State government presented silk robes to the goddess on behalf of the TTD. He said he prayed to the deity to bless the people of the State and usher in prosperity.

‘Archaka sabha’

In an 'archaka sabha' held on the sixth floor of the Mahamandalam on the Indrakeeladri hill, the temple management felicitated 50 priests and presented to them a cash incentive of ₹3,500 each, ‘prasadam’ and ‘sesha vastram’.

The devasthanam chairman Pyla Sominaidu said the archakas played a pivotal role in maintenance and smooth functioning of temples. He said he was fortunate to have got this opportunity to honour them on this occasion.

Chief priests Y. Malleswara Sastry, Kanaka Sundara Sarma, L. D. Prasad, Lingambhatla Madhurnadh Babu and Assistant Executive Officer Sudha Rani coordinated the archaka sabha, while Mr. Sominaidu and Executive Officer Suresh Babu were the chief guests.