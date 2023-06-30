MLA opens function hall built by pharma unit with CSR funds at Pydibhimavaram in Srikakulam district

June 30, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

Etcherla MLA Gorle Kirankumar on Friday urged pharmaceutical companies and other industries to spend more funds for the development of villages around the Pydibhimavaram industrial zone of Srikakulam district.

He inaugurated a multi-purpose hall constructed at Gurayyapeta village with ₹75 lakh provided by Aurobindo Pharma Foundation, the CSR wing of Aurobindo Pharma Limited.

The hall would be useful for weddings and other functions for the people living in Pydibhimavaram, he said, and thanked the company vice-chairman and managing director K. Nityananda Reddy for the gesture.

Local public representatives and executives of the company were among those present at the event.