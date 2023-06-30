HamberMenu
MLA opens function hall built by pharma unit with CSR funds at Pydibhimavaram in Srikakulam district

June 30, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Etcherla MLA Gorle Kiran Kumar addressing the gathering after inaugurating the community hall at Gurayyapeta village in Srikakulam district on Friday.

Etcherla MLA Gorle Kiran Kumar addressing the gathering after inaugurating the community hall at Gurayyapeta village in Srikakulam district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Etcherla MLA Gorle Kirankumar on Friday urged pharmaceutical companies and other industries to spend more funds for the development of villages around the Pydibhimavaram industrial zone of Srikakulam district.

He inaugurated a multi-purpose hall constructed at Gurayyapeta village with ₹75 lakh provided by Aurobindo Pharma Foundation, the CSR wing of Aurobindo Pharma Limited.

The hall would be useful for weddings and other functions for the people living in Pydibhimavaram, he said, and thanked the company vice-chairman and managing director K. Nityananda Reddy for the gesture.

Local public representatives and executives of the company were among those present at the event.

