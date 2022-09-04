MLA, MLC demand arrest of accused in attack on TDP leader
Suspects in Chennupati Gandhi attack picked up, say police
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao and MLC P. Ashok Babu have demanded the arrest of those who attacked TDP leader Chennupati Gandhi.
Unidentified persons attacked Mr. Gandhi, at Patamata Lanka area in the city on Saturday. He suffered an injury in his eye, and is undergoing treatment in a hospital.
The Central Zone police on Sunday said that suspects were picked up in the attack case, and further investigation was on.
