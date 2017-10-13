‘MLA missing’ on WhatsApp creates flutter

A message with the photograph of Gajapathinagaram MLA Kondapalli Appala Naidu posted in social media has created flutter among TDP circles, forcing them to lodge a complaint with the Gajapathinagaram police on Thursday with an appeal to the police to arrest the culprits.

The culprits reportedly printed pamphlets stating that “MLA is missing. Whether or not he is alive?” and uploaded it on WhatsApp with an appeal to share the message among groups till it reached the MLA concerned.

Promises

It is believed that the posting in social media was the result of not fulfilling promises he made to people. However, his supporters are in a fix whether it was an act of some mischievous person or by opposition parties.

In fact, they maintained that the MLA was available to people in his constituency and fulfilling all his promises in a phased manner.

Meanwhile, the police are trying to establish who posted the message in the social media.