MLA, Mayor, Collector unveil renovated statue of Krishnamma Thalli, at Prakasam Barrage

April 14, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

West MLA Vellampalli Srinivas, along with Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and NTR district Collector, S. Dilli Rao, unveiled the renovated statue of Krishnamma Thalli, on the banks of Krishna River, on April 14.

Following the directions of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, repair works were taken up to the damaged statue of Krishnaveni, located at Prakasam Barrage, Mr. Srinivas, who was also the former Minister said.

The statue was installed on the river bank in 1980, said Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar. Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devastanam Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu, Executive Officer D. Bramaramba, Irrigation Executive Engineer, P. V. R. Krishna Rao, were present.

The Collector said the second phase of retaining wall along the river bund and the protection wall for Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple, would be constructed soon. “The retaining wall can withstand up to eight lakh cusecs flood,” the Irrigation Department officials explained.

“The Chief Minister directed to submit the revised estimation for the temple protection wall, which would be submitted,” Mr. Dilli Rao said. The officers garlanded the statue of Krishnamma Thalli and performed pujas on the occasion.

