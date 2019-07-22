MLA makes vain bid to save accident victim

An elderly man, presumably in his 80s, lying unconsciously in a pool of blood near Raga Mayuri Resorts on the outskirts of the city on Sunday caught the attention of MLA Hafeez Khan, who was passing by that route after attending a meeting.

‘Hit-and-run case’

Mr. Khan stopped his SUV and, along with his supporters, shifted the person in his vehicle to the hospital. The doctors, however, pronounced him dead on arrival. “It appears to be a hit-and-run case. People gathered around the injured person, but none bothered to help him. Mr. Khan shoved the onlookers aside, and with the help of his supporters put the injured person in his car and took him to the government general hospital here,” said an aide of the MLA.

“Finding the staff at the emergency ward negligent, the MLA has reprimanded them,” he added.

Meanwhile, the police arrived at the hospital and took notice of the issue. The victim is yet to be identified.