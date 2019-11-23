MLA makes serious charges against former Guntur Collector

Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has created a flutter by alleging that former District Collector and Commissioner, Civil Supplies, Kona Sasidhar and District Revenue Officer P. Srinivasulu had worked against him in the previous elections.

He also said that several officers who have been against the YSR Congress Party have been given key postings in this government too.

Even as Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy went hammer and tongs against the officers at the District Review Committee meeting, Minister for Housing and district in-charge Minister Ch. Ranganatha Raju and Minister for Marketing Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao asked him to exercise restraint and said that this was not a meeting to discuss such things.

Stating that such remarks had no precedence in the District Review Committee meeting, the Ministers asked the MLA to control himself. Many MLAs too urged Mr. Reddy to restrain himself.

Earlier, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy had moved a resolution seeking to ban TDP MLC Nara Lokesh from attending the DRC meetings.